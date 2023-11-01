Headlines

Personal Finance

Five financial rules that will change today and directly impact you; check details

Here is the list of new financial rules that will come in effect from Wednesday (November 1).

Latest News
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 06:06 AM IST

Every month goes through a set of new financial rules. And as November has finally started from today, a series of new or updated guidelines have come with it as well. The rules that will come in effect from today in a way can impact common people’s lives.

So, here is the list of new financial rules that will come in effect from Wednesday (November 1).

Gas Price: On the first day of every month, CNG (compressed natural gas) and LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) rates are announced fixed for that particular month.

E-Challan: According to NIC (National Informatics Centre), It is necessary for businesses worth at least Rs 100 Crore to upload GST challan on e-challan portal within the next 30 days.

Laptop Import: With an immediate effect, the government on August 3 had imposed restrictions on imports of seven items. It includes laptops, PCs and tablets under the HSN 8741 category.

Until further announcement with regards to any changes, clearance of the seven items will now be requiring a valid ‘License for Restricted Imports.’

Transaction fees: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will increase charges for transactions in the equity derivative segment. With this regard, The BSE had already made an announcement on October 20

Reopen lapsed LIC policy: For lapsed LIC policies, 31 October stood as the deadline for renewals.

