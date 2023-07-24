Headlines

Personal Finance

Government ratifies 8.15% interest rate on Employees Provident Fund for 2022-23

EPFO has asked the filed offices for crediting the interest at 8.15 percent on EPF for 2022-23 into the accounts of members.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 03:05 PM IST

The government has ratified the rate of interest at 8.15 percent rate on deposits under the Employees Provident Fund scheme for the financial year 2022-23.

Retirement fund body EPFO on March 28, 2023, had marginally raised the interest rate on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits to 8.15 percent for 2022-23 for its over six crore subscribers.

As per an official order issued on Monday, the EPFO has asked the filed offices for crediting the interest at 8.15 percent on EPF for 2022-23 into the accounts of members.

The order came after the finance ministry's concurrence to the EPF rate of interest approved by EPFO trustees earlier in March this year.

Now the EPFO field offices will start the process of crediting the internet into subscribers' accounts.

In March 2022, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) reduced the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2021-22 to a four-decade low of 8.10 percent from 8.5 percent in 2020-21.

This was the lowest since 1977-78 when the EPF interest rate stood at 8 percent.

 

