EPF Forms: Complete guide to EPFO forms for provident fund transactions

EPFO manages EPF and other schemes for employee welfare. Employees need to be aware of EPFO forms to ensure timely EPF-related transactions. Here are a few EPFO forms that employees must know:

Form 19: To withdraw EPF balance after leaving the job. The employee fills out the form and submits it to the employer for further processing. The employer attests and submits it to the EPFO office for final settlement of the EPF balance.

Form 10C: To withdraw the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS) balance linked to the EPF account. The employee fills the form and submits it to the employer with scanned documents for further processing. The employer attests and submits it to the EPFO office for settlement of the EPS balance.

Form 31: To withdraw EPF funds partially or in full under certain circumstances such as medical emergencies, house renovation, or marriage. The employee can apply online or offline. After approval from the employer, the funds get credited to the bank account.

Form 13: To transfer the EPF balance from the previous employer to the current employer. The employee fills the form and submits it to the previous employer for further processing. The previous employer attests and submits it to the EPFO office for the transfer of the EPF balance.

If an employee needs assistance with these forms, they need to go to the official EPFO website or contact their employer for assistance. The forms require personal and employment details like name, address, PF account number, date of joining and leaving the job, EPF Code, account number allotted to the new employee, and more. Attestation by the employer is necessary for further processing.

Knowing about these forms is crucial for a hassle-free EPF experience. Employees must keep track of their EPF-related transactions and stay updated with the latest EPFO rules and regulations.

