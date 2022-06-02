7th Pay Commission: Government employees to get DA hike soon! See how much salary will increase

(Representational Image)

Good news for Central government employees. Government may soon increase their Dearness Allowance (DA). The government increases DA twice a year. In January, the government increased the dearness allowance by 3%. The hike in DA is based on the data of All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI).

It is expected that the government may take a decision soon on the increase in DA and from July 1, there may be an increase in the DA of employees and pensioners. In January this year, the government had increased the dearness allowance of employees from 31% to 34%. About 50 lakh employees will benefit from the increase in DA.

Read | 7th Pay Commission: Good news soon for central government employees? DA hike likely in July

After the increase in the All India Consumer Price Index, the possibility of a 4% increase in DA is possible. At present, the employees are getting 34% DA. If there is an increase of 4%, then it will increase to 38 %. DA is given to central government employees while DR is given to pensioners.

How much salary will increase?

Employees whose basic salary is Rs 56,900, they will get DA of Rs 21,622 if the dearness allowance becomes 38%. At present, they are getting DA of Rs 19,346 at the rate of 34%. The increase in DA by 4% will increase the salary by Rs 2,276. That is, about Rs 27,312 will increase annually. About 50 lakh employees will benefit from increasing the DA of the government.

Uttarakhand government DA hike

Dearness Allowance (DA) has been hiked by 3% by the Uttarakhand government for its employees. The DA hike will come into effect from July 1. Following the latest hike, the Uttarakhand state government employees will now get DA of 31%.

The hike in dearness allowance will benefit around 2.5 lakh state government employees of Uttarakhand.