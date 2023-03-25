DA hike: How much salary will be increased for Central government employees? Full calculations

Representational Image

The Central Government announced a 4% increase in Dearness Allowance on Friday, ending the long wait for central employees. According to quotes from Union Minister Anurag Thakur, the DA for employees of the central government has increased by 4% to 42%.

The official notification said: "Cabinet has today approved the release of an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to Pensioners, due from 1st January 2023. This will benefit 47.58 lakh employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners."

This is effective as of January 1, 2023. As a result, in addition to receiving their March salaries, employees and pensioners will also receive their January and February arrears.

How much salary will be increased?

A rise in DA raises central government employees' salaries. A central government employee, for instance, receives a basic wage of Rs 25,000 per month. His dearness allowance was Rs 9,500, or 38%. His DA will increase to Rs 10,500 as it increases to 42 per cent. Hence, with the new hike, his salary will be enhanced by Rs 10,500-9,500 = 1,000.