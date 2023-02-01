Budget 2023 holds steady on PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana aid for farmers at Rs 6000

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman kept the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana unchanged in Budget 2023, with financial aid remaining at Rs. 6000. The 13th installment is expected to be released soon to thousands of waiting beneficiaries.

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a government-led initiative in India, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at providing financial support to small and marginal farmers. Implemented in 2019, this scheme provides farmers with an annual income support of Rs. 6000, paid out in three equal instalments of Rs. 2000 every quarter. The first instalment was credited to beneficiaries' bank accounts on February 24, 2019. The scheme has so far benefited nearly 100 million farmers, with the last instalment totaling over Rs. 21,000 crore.

The financial assistance provided under the scheme helps farmers overcome the financial burden and enables them to invest in their farm or household. Moreover, the scheme facilitates quick and easy transfer of funds directly to the beneficiary's bank account. The scheme has also increased the purchasing power of farmers, providing a boost to the rural economy. Additionally, the scheme has improved the standard of living for farmers and helped in reducing rural poverty.

The annual Union Budget of India outlines the government's financial plans and policies for the upcoming fiscal year. It showcases projected spending, revenue collection, and proposed changes to tax laws. The Budget also provides a revised estimate for the current fiscal year and actual spends from the previous year.

