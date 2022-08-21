Blinkit printing services: Get printouts at your home in 10 minutes; know how it works, pricing

File photo

Zomato-owned Blinkit has recently announced to deliver printouts at your doorsteps in few minutes. This service will be useful for parents and working professionals alike.

"Have never had a printer at home and getting it from cyber cafe or library or neighbours or offices has always been cumbersome specially when it`s needed at the point of approaching deadlines," said Jitesh Goel, Product at Blinkit.

"This should be really useful especially at the rates it is available at. You just have to upload the file and we will deliver it to you in minutes. And we will delete the uploaded file after delivery. Do try it out and share your feedback," he said in a LinkedIn post.

How to order:

The printouts that users want to receive must be uploaded via the blinkit app. The app is supporting only A4 size printouts. All widely used file types, including JPEG, JPG, PNG, and PDF files, are supported. The maximum upload size is 10MB.

Pricing:

For a black and white printout, the charges are Rs 9 per page and Rs 19 for colored. Customers do not need to order in bulk to get printouts as there is currently no minimum order requirement for using this new service.

Other details:

The new service on the platform arrives as Zomato is set to experiment with cross-leveraging its customer base for Blinkit and vice versa.

"We will also start working on integrating the delivery fleet back-ends which should drive higher delivery efficiency over time," Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said recently.

Tech integrations between the two companies will accelerate the pace of progress at both ends, he added.

According to the company, the losses for Blinkit are coming down every month -- from Rs 2,040 million (about $26 million) in January 2022 to Rs 929 million ($12 million) in July.

The company said that Blinkit has also shut down a number of unviable dark stores, which were not scaling and the team will continue to evaluate non-performing stores.

In just six months, the Blinkit business has scaled to 20 percent of Zomato`s food delivery GOV while being present in less than 15 cities.

(With inputs from IANS)