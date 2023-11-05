Headlines

Aadhaar Card Update: This information in Aadhaar card can be changed only once, check all details here

If you plan to change your name on the Aadhaar card for the third time, you will have to visit the nearest Aadhaar card centre.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 02:04 PM IST

The Aadhaar card is an essential document for Indian citizens. It is used for personal and government purposes as a means of identification. On occasion, nevertheless, we must update the data provided in Aadhaar. Changing this information has a limit. Let us tell you how much and how many times you can change the information. 

On your Aadhar card, you can only modify your gender and birthdate once. However, the name is changed only twice. Your Aadhar card allows you to change your residential address. You must present identification—a passport, ration card, or other evidence of address—in order to change your residential address. All of this information is also updated online.

If you plan to change your name on the Aadhaar card for the third time, you will have to visit the nearest Aadhaar card centre. Go to the regional office of UIDAI and get permission to update your name. 

The Aadhar card holds great significance. Information from your Aadhar card should never be given to an unknown individual. 

In addition, you ought to use caution. These days, Aadhar cards are used in many different kinds of fraud. You should never give out your Aadhaar details to anyone in order to prevent these scams. Apart from this, never give the Aadhaar OTP you received on your phone to an unidentified individual. You might be duped if you do this action.

