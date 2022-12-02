7th Pay Commission: Central government employees to get DA hike soon, check how much salary will increase

File Photo

Central government employees are expected to soon receive news on the dearness allowance hike. Lakhs of Central government employees are currently awaiting to hear about the fitment factor hike and 18-months DA arrears.

As for DA, during the Diwali season, the Centre increased the DA of central government employees by 4 percent, hiking the DA from 34 percent to 38 percent. Before this, the DA was hiked by 3 percent in March 2022. Following this trend, media reports have now said that the Central government employees are likely to receive their next DA hike in March 2023.

7th Pay Commission latest news: DA could rise by 3% to 5%

Media reports have said that the Centre could hike the DA for Central employees by 3 to 5 percent keeping in mind the inflation rate and the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. There are some reports also suggesting that if the DA hike reaches close to 50 percent, then it will be reduced to zero.

Back in 2016, when the Central government implemented the 7th Pay Commission, the DA was reduced to zero. So, if the basic salary of an employee is Rs 18,000, then the employee will get a 50 percent DA of Rs 9000.

Meanwhile, several reports have said that the 18-month pending DA arrears will be issued to government employees soon.

How much DA arrears are central government employees expected to get?

Different employees have different arrears, the report said citing Shiv Gopal Mishra of the National Council of JCM (Staff Side). The range of DA arrears for employees under Level 1 is between Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. On the other hand, the ones with maximum basic salary on Level-13 and Level-14 pay scale under the 7th Pay Commission will be between Rs 1,23,100-2,15,900 and Rs 1,44,200-Rs 2,18,200, respectively.