DU UG Admission: DU Spot Round 2 allocation list set to release today at du.ac.in

Candidates note that those who were not selected in the first round can be in the second allocation list of DU Spot Admission.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 09:15 AM IST

Delhi University is all set to release the DU Spot 2 Allocation List today for the ongoing DU UG admission 2022. All the candidates who have applied for Spot Round 2 will be shortlisted and they have to accept seats from December 3, 2022. 

The allocation list will either release on www.admission.uod.ac.in or www.du.ac.in at 5 pm today. The official notice reads, "It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in Spot Round II. Candidates who were offered a seat in Spot Round I will not be able to participate in Spot Round II. The seat allocated in a particular Spot Admission round will be final."

DU UG Admission: DU Spot Round 2 Dates 

Declaration of vacant seats for round 2: November 28, 2022, at 5 pm

Apply for spot round 2, Upgrade window for only CW, and KM supernumerary seats: November 29, 2022, 10 am to November 30, 4.49 pm.

Declaration of spot round allocation list: December 2 at 5 pm

Accept allocated seat: December 3, 10 am to December 4, 4.59 pm

Verify and approve: December 3, 10 am to December 5, 4.59 pm

Last date for online payment: December 6, 4.59 pm

Once the allocation list is released today, the candidates will have to accept the seat allotment from December 3, 10 am to December 4, 4.59 pm. After this, colleges will have from December 3, 2022, to December 5, 2022, to verify the application. The last date to pay fees is set on November 6, 2022, by 4.59 pm.

