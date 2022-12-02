Search icon
AYUSH Counselling 2022: AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Registration begins at aaccc.gov.in, check direct link

The registration link was activated on December 1, 2022, at 11 am and candidates will now be able to submit their applications by December 5, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 07:55 AM IST

File Photo

AYUSH Counselling 2022 for NEET UG candidates has officially begun. The AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registrations for Round 2 have started and candidates will be able to submit their registration for the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling process on the official website - www.aaccc.gov.in. 

The registration link was activated on December 1, 2022, at 11 am and candidates will now be able to submit their applications by December 5, 2022, at 3 pm. 

AYUSH Counselling 2022: Direct link for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Registration 

AYUSH Counselling 2022: Steps to apply for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling  Round 2 

Step 1: Visit the official website for AYUSH Counselling – aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the UG Counselling tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the registrations link on the new page

Step 4: Enter your NEET UG Roll number, date of birth, and other details

Step 5: Fill in the application form and upload all the necessary documents

READ | Last date to register for XAT 2023 Exam extended till December 11, here's how you can apply at xatonline.in

Step 6: Pay the counseling fees (if applicable) and click on Submit 

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future use.

The choice filling and locking process will begin today, December 2, 2022. The registration process will end on December 5, 2022, at 3 pm and the seat allotment result is expected to release on December 8, 2022. 

