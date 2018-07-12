Vasai residents miffed with tall promises of netas, corporation

Even as they waded through waterlogged streets, many people complained that the rains had damaged their furniture and household items.

Three days after rains played havoc in Vasai, Nallasopara and Palghar area, locals have started picking up the leftover pieces and building life together again. A majority of the ground floor homes were submerged partially under water. Even as they waded through waterlogged streets, many people complained that the rains had damaged their furniture and household items.

Krishna Anchal (41), a resident of Jeevan Chetna building in Achole gaon said that the water has entered his hall, kitchen, bedroom and balcony. "I cannot go out of my house. Everything is damaged due to this waterlogging. I am surviving on bread now. There is no power too," he said.

Many people dread stepping out of the inundated buildings as there are snakes in the water. "I had to move out of my house and go to my relatives as water entered my ground floor house," said Hitesh Prajapati (40). He had returned home with his wife and children to check their home after two days.

Locals are miffed with the tall promises of politicians and officials from the civic administration. Many blamed the poor drainage system and out of frustration were shouting that they would not vote anyone in the coming elections.

Ghanshyam Kambli (47) from Tania Regency in Nallasopara said, "We have been left disconnected from the outside world. The civic authorities should seriously do something about this. It's good that trains have finally started."

The Western Railway said that on July 11 they cancelled 140 services but managed to run trains with speed restriction with delays of 40 minutes.