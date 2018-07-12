Vasai residents miffed with tall promises of netas, corporation

Headlines

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

Wimbledon Men's Final: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to win maiden Wimbledon title

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Mukesh Ambani's firm earns Rs 69,990 crore in just 5 days ahead of Rs 1,50,000 crore move

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Rohit Sharma shares amusing 'Anarkali' pic; wife Ritika Sajdeh's response takes the internet by storm

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Average global temperature continues to break record highs | Climate Change | Weather

9 Years Of PM Modi: Modern Marvels Built Under PM Modi's Reign | New Parliament | Chenab Bridge

UP: CM Yogi holds ‘Janata Darbar’ at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Vasai residents miffed with tall promises of netas, corporation

Even as they waded through waterlogged streets, many people complained that the rains had damaged their furniture and household items.

article-main
Latest News

Shashank Rao

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 06:45 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Three days after rains played havoc in Vasai, Nallasopara and Palghar area, locals have started picking up the leftover pieces and building life together again. A majority of the ground floor homes were submerged partially under water. Even as they waded through waterlogged streets, many people complained that the rains had damaged their furniture and household items.

Krishna Anchal (41), a resident of Jeevan Chetna building in Achole gaon said that the water has entered his hall, kitchen, bedroom and balcony. "I cannot go out of my house. Everything is damaged due to this waterlogging. I am surviving on bread now. There is no power too," he said.

Many people dread stepping out of the inundated buildings as there are snakes in the water. "I had to move out of my house and go to my relatives as water entered my ground floor house," said Hitesh Prajapati (40). He had returned home with his wife and children to check their home after two days.

Locals are miffed with the tall promises of politicians and officials from the civic administration. Many blamed the poor drainage system and out of frustration were shouting that they would not vote anyone in the coming elections.

Ghanshyam Kambli (47) from Tania Regency in Nallasopara said, "We have been left disconnected from the outside world. The civic authorities should seriously do something about this. It's good that trains have finally started."

The Western Railway said that on July 11 they cancelled 140 services but managed to run trains with speed restriction with delays of 40 minutes.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Garden of snakes': Scary footage shows rare glimpse of serpent farming, know the location here

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share

Pakistan considering a shift in Asia Cup strategy? PCB aims to expand hosting more games

Chandrayaan-3: What makes Sriharikota ISRO's ideal choice for rocket launch?

Weather update: Yellow alert for Delhi, Maharashtra; know IMD forecast for Haryana, UP, Uttarakhand and other states

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE