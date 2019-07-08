SoBo property linked to Harshad Mehta sold

Headlines

Not Ranbir-Alia, Sidharth-Kiara, or Vicky-Katrina, this Bollywood star couple's wedding to be made into a documentary

Former PAK captain Salman Butt opens up on his relationship with Gautam Gambhir, says 'he makes a lot of...'

Israel-Gaza attack: Israel declares 'state of war' after Hamas fires 5000 rockets; 1 dead, 16 injured

Asian Games 2023: Bangladesh win last ball thriller against Pakistan to clinch bronze medal in men's cricket

Hungry elephant's 'tree-mendous' appetite: Takes down giant tree to eat leaves, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

SA vs SL Live Score, World Cup 2023: South Africa to take on Sri Lanka in Delhi

Bengaluru man arrested for disturbing pranks targeting women on metro, details here

Asian Games 2023: Bangladesh win last ball thriller against Pakistan to clinch bronze medal in men's cricket

Diabetes diet: 8 herbs to lower blood sugar levels

8 Morning detox drinks for weight loss

7 Bollywood actors who have been jailed

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

What is GPS spoofing? How is it a big concern for indian airspace?

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill to Wellalage; meet the debutants

World Cup 2023: Big blow to team India; Shubman Gill down with dengue, might miss opener match

Not Ranbir-Alia, Sidharth-Kiara, or Vicky-Katrina, this Bollywood star couple's wedding to be made into a documentary

Thank You For Coming box office collection day 1: Bhumi Pednekar-starrer gets decent opening despite limited screens

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar's rescue thriller takes slow start, earns Rs 2.8 crore

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

SoBo property linked to Harshad Mehta sold

A total amount of Rs 5.10L was paid as stamp duty towards registration of the office space by the buyer

article-main
Latest News

Varun Singh

Updated: Jul 08, 2019, 06:10 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A property involving infamous sharemarket scamster Harshad Mehta has been sold for Rs 80 lakh. The price at which it has been sold is Rs 5 lakh less than the ready reckoner rate. Measuring 283 sq ft, the property located in New Marine Lines' Dalamal Chambers was auctioned by inviting tenders. The auction was held by the Office of Custodian, the Special Court (Trial of Offences Relating to Transactions in Securities-TORTS) Act of 1992, under the Union Ministry of Finance.

According to a senior official from the custodian office, the auction notice was issued in September 2018. The commercial property attached belonged to the late Sushilaben J Shah, partner of Romil Exports, who is a judgment debtor of Harshad Mehta and Orion Travels Pvt Ltd, both notified entity and party by the custodian. A judgment debtor is a person against whom an order has been passed to repay the debt, and custodian in such cases appointed can deal in a way to get the money and repay the debt which includes attachment of property and then auctioning it.

The property has been bought by a Surat-based woman named Urmial Adhikari. The deal was registered in May. A total amount of Rs 5.10 lakh was paid as stamp duty towards registration of the office space by the buyer.

In November last year, the same office of custodian had placed another property linked to Mehta on sale too. The property located in Vandana Co-operative Housing Society, Juhu measures about 1,150 sq ft of super built-up area. The official said that there has been no final decision on this particular property yet.

Harshad Mehta's most talked about property was the one that the custodian's office had put up in an auction in 2009. His eight inter-connected flats in Worli's Madhuli Building was put up on auction then. The sea facing property has terrace on both sides and is spread over two floors. The building is at a prime location in Worli – opposite Nehru Centre. Despite a successful auction, the matter got stuck in a legal tussle, informed the official.

RS 5L STAMP DUTY

A total amount of Rs 5.10L was paid as stamp duty towards registration of the office space by the buyer

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Thank You For Coming movie review: Bhumi Pednekar excels in saucy comedy packed with good mix of humour and emotions

Leo producer reveals why film won't release in Hindi in multiplexes, answers if Thalapathy Vijay-starrer is part of LCU

Trinetra Haldar calls her Made in Heaven role a stepping stone for trans representation in media, talks Bollywood dreams

Virat Kohli appears highly motivated ahead of India's World Cup opener against Australia, see pics

Bizarre theft in Bengaluru: Partially built bus stop worth Rs 10 lakh vanishes overnight, know what happened

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE