Mumbai teen spends Rs. 10 lakh on PUBG from parents’ account, runs away from home

Online gaming addiction has made people do many strange and drastic things in life, and one other such case has emerged from a small suburban area in Mumbai. The case of a young teenager who spent an obscene amount of money on an online game recently resurfaced in Mumbai.

A 16-year-old boy from the western suburb of Jogeshwari, Mumbai, spent a whopping sum of Rs. 10 lakh from his mother’s bank account to make purchases for the popular online game PUBG, the police reported yesterday. Several cases of children spending thousands of rupees on online games have come out in the past few months, but this one takes the cake due to the unusually large sum of money.

Following his expenditure, he was reprimanded by his parents, after which he ran away from home. A police official said that the teenager was later tracked and found in the Mahakali Caves area in Andheri (east), and was sent back home to his parents.

The police began the search for the boy when his father approached the MIDC police station with a missing person's complaint. Since the boy was a minor, the police had to register a kidnapping case and begin the search for the boy, the official further added.

While registering the complaint in the police station, the parents revealed to the police that the teenager had an addiction to the online game PUBG and had spent Rs. 10 lakhs from his mother’s bank account to make online purchases from the game such as virtual currency and ID.

When the parents found out about the online transactions, they scolded the boy, after which he wrote a letter and flee his home. The boy was then found by the police with the help of informants and technical analysis and was sent home to his parents after counseling.

Online gaming has gained major popularity among teenagers since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and several cases of gaming addiction and children making online purchases without the knowledge of their parents have surfaced in the past year.