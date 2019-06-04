Mumbai: Juhu Tara bridge closed for traffic

In view of public safety, the BMC has shut down Juhu Tara Bridge for traffic from Monday after re-audit of bridges found it 'dangerous'. The vehicular traffic has been completely shut from Gazadharbandh junction to Juhu beach. The BMC closed Ghatkopar bridge that connects the Eastern Express Highway on Friday for the same reason.

The Juhu-Tara Road is a crucial way for the traffic from Juhu to Bandra and only access to Juhu beach. The re-audit of the suburbs after the Himalaya Bridge collapse on March 14, found 15 more bridges in a dangerous condition.

Juhu- Tara road bridge is one of them. The 28 metre wide bridge is over a nullah and part of Juhu-Tara Road. The Bridges Department had informed H west ward office to close the bridge, the bridge is now closed after alternate traffic arrangements were made. The traffic police diverted vehicles via SV Road and Vaikunthlal Mehta Marg at Vile Parle.

"Initially, local leaders opposed the move but after the meeting and alternate route option, the bridge is now closed," said an officer from the Bridges Department. He added, "The bridge is unsafe. We have simultaneously floated a tender for demolition and reconstruction and will start work after the monsoon." Even after the alternate route, there is massive congestion of traffic on the road and additional police bandobast arranged on the stretch.

The same situation occurred after the closure of Ghatkopar Bridge in the last week without proper information to passengers. The bridge is still closed but BMC asked IIT expert to inspect the bridge and ask for a remedy. Most probably the bridge will re-open for small vehicles after placing iron rods.

Men At Work