Maharashtra to breathe in fresh lease of life into crumbling, vandalised forts

Soon, forts around Maharashtra will come alive with light and sound shows, experimental tourism circuits and dramas which will recreate the battles which were once fought at these sites. The forts in Maharashtra, many of which are decrepit, crumbling and being overrun by vandals, may soon get a fresh lease of life with the state government working on a niche policy to develop tourism at these locations.

The draft policy document also aims at giving tourists a unique experience like participating in treasure hunts and being put on guard duty as it may have been during the medieval era when these sites were populated. The initiative will make conservation of these monuments financially self-sustaining for the cash-strapped state government.

"These forts have a huge tourism potential and are located strategically, but have not been developed with that perspective," a senior official from the state tourism department told DNA.

The official added that the policy would strike a balance between conservation and tourism by ensuring these initiatives lead to these sites being conserved. Apart from conserving the structures, the initiative will also recreate those physical areas which have been lost.

"However, this will be done without compromising with the dignity, history and cultural values of these forts," the official noted, adding that they would not build structures that could destroy the heritage values.

The policy, which is likely to be finalised in a month, will promote initiatives like experimental tourism across a circuit of around seven to eight forts. "This will include dance dramas, laser shows, visual representations and recreation of historical battles. Tourists can also get an experience of fort-life by being put on guard duty. There can be treasure hunts for larger groups. The possibilities are immense," the official explained. Museums and souvenir shops will also be established.

As part of a pilot project, the tourism department and directorate of museums and archaeology are planning to bid out the Yashwantgad fort in Sindhudurg district to private parties for the development of residential and hospitality facilities in lieu of conservation of the fortress located on the state's border with Goa. This will be the first state government protected fort in Maharashtra to be utilized for tourism-oriented commercial development and clear the decks for similar initiatives at other forts.

