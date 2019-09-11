Ice-cream shop dacoity plan in Mumbai: Four held, two on run

Four men have been arrested and two more are being searched for planning a dacoity inside an ice cream shop in Kandivali east. The Samta Nagar police who is investigating the case managed to foil the plans of the accused who had come all prepared to sneak inside the shop and get away with the cash and other materials and after the arrests, the police have also recovered many types of equipment used for housebreaking and shop breaking thefts. The incident was reported during the night intervening Sunday and Monday, when two police teams who were already waiting at the spot for the accused to execute the crime nabbed four of them and the other two managed to flee.

According to the police, those arrested accused have been identified as Rehmat Raees Khan alias Lallu (25), Nikhil Naringarekar (22), Saddam Ilahi Sayyed (19) and Vishal Rasal (20). Those absconding are identified as Shivkant Dubey alias Bhola (22) and Shivam Yadav (18). The incident came into the notice of the cops after a police officer from Samta Nagar got a tip-off from his informer about the planning of the dacoity by accused at Kandivali east which was to be executed soon. After the senior police officer and the detection, the team was informed about the matter, two teams of nine officers were formed and were deployed outside the ice-cream shop during the wee hours of Sunday.

"After waiting for some time, we noticed a bike (MH 02 FZ 4293) which stopped near the shop and two men came close to the shutter. At the same time, four men came in a rickshaw (MH 02 DK 8234) and all of them assembled and murmured softly saying that all preparations were done..there has to be more cash inside the shop…use the weapon properly and after the loot, everyone runs in a different direction with the cash and meets later. The moment, they were about the start, we surrounded them and in the commotion, four men were arrested and the rickshaw was seized but two managed to escape on their bike,"

Proper search resulted in the seizure of chili powder packet, two stainless steel knife, nylon rope, and a rod. Total valuables worth Rs 86,000 has been seized so far. While Rehmat Khan is into welding business, all other accused are said to be unemployed by the cops.

"We have registered a case under section 24 and 4 of the Arms Act, 399 and 402 of the Indian Penal Code and 135, 37 (1)(a) of the Bombay Police Act. Search for the other two accused is on and further investigation of the case is underway. Mostly, all the accused have similar cases registered against them at other police station," added the officer.