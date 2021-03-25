Headlines

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

COVID-19: Mumbai reports 5,504 new cases, BMC plans to scale up bed capacity in hospitals

BMC on Thursday said it had completed administering 10 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and the aim now was to increase target to one lakh per day.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 25, 2021, 10:54 PM IST

Mumbai is reeling under a fresh surge of COVID-19 cases as the city recorded 5,504 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, crossing 5,000 for the second day in a row. It took the caseload in the country's financial capital to 3,74,611. There are 30,760 active patients.

Due to this, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has planned to increase the bed capacity in hospitals from the current 13,773 to 21,000 in the next 15 days. BMC has also decided to scale up COVID-19 testing in the city.

The Mumbai civic body on Thursday said it had completed administering 10 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and the aim now was to increase the target to one lakh per day.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai is 3,74,611. Till now 3,31,322 patients have been discharged, while 11,606 have died. Out of this, 10,056 were above 50 years of age. The number of active cases in the city is presently at 30,760, according to BMC's records.

According to Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, most COVID-19 cases in Mumbai are being reported from highrises.

With 195 new coronavirus cases, Mira Bhayandar reported the highest single-day spike of 2021. The twin-city has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases for the last few weeks, and with the latest addition of cases, the cumulative positive cases in the area have reached 29,293. 

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to remain in the danger zone as it reported 35,952 new cases, along with 111 deaths on Thursday.

A full lockdown for ten days has been imposed from March 25 to April 4 in the worst-affected towns Nanded and Beed following a cabinet meeting.

India's overall caseload stands at 1.18 crore, the third-highest behind the United States and Brazil. The country reported 251 new deaths, taking the overall tally to 1,60,692, according to government data.

