COVID-19: Lockdown likely in Mumbai, some other cities if cases continue to surge, says Maharashtra Health Minister

Amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra may impose lockdown-like restrictions in Mumbai and some other cities if number of daily cases in Maharashtra remain in the range of 25,000 to 30,000 for the next few days.

“If the number of daily cases in the state remains in the range of 25,000 to 30,000 for the next some days, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government may impose lockdown-like restrictions in some cities, including Mumbai”, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Tope appealed to the people of the state to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols diligently if they do not want CM Thackeray to impose another lockdown. Talking to reporters, the minister said that CM Thackeray has said that lockdown will be the last option in Mumbai and other cities if the fresh cases continue to rise.

Meanwhile, a total of 24,645 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Maharashtra on Monday. The total caseload in Maharashtra crossed the 2.5 million-mark on Monday, which is highest in India. The state also recorded 58 Covid related death, taking the total death toll to 53,457. On Sunday, 30,535 cases were registerd in Maharashtra.