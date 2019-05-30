Accused say 'didn't know' Dr Payal Tadvi's caste, family calls it murder

Headlines

PAK vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmad shine as Pakistan thrash Nepal by 238 runs

Shah Rukh Khan has epic response to Vijay Sethupathi saying he took his ‘revenge’ by playing antagonist in Jawan

This company sells 10 crore shares of Zomato for Rs 947 crore; check details

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Meet Khan Sir, popular online tutor, who claims over 7,000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan has epic response to Vijay Sethupathi saying he took his ‘revenge’ by playing antagonist in Jawan

This company sells 10 crore shares of Zomato for Rs 947 crore; check details

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Most ODI hundreds for Pakistan

7 Yoga asanas to reduce uric acid levels

Meet Gulshan Jha, the youngest Nepalese cricketer to play one day international

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Apple iPhone 15 Pro May Get Two New Colour Options, Gold And Purple Colours To Get Replaced

Shah Rukh Khan has epic response to Vijay Sethupathi saying he took his ‘revenge’ by playing antagonist in Jawan

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Accused say 'didn't know' Dr Payal Tadvi's caste, family calls it murder

Drs Bhakti Mehare, 28, Hema Ahuja, 28, and Ankita Khandelwal, 27, are accused of abetting the suicide of the doctor by deliberately harassing her and levelling caste slurs.

article-main
Latest News

Dhananjay Khatri

Updated: May 30, 2019, 05:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There were accusations of murder, while the accused professed ignorance about Dr Payal Tadvi's caste as three Nair hospital doctors were presented in the Special Court on Wednesday.

Drs Bhakti Mehare, 28, Hema Ahuja, 28, and Ankita Khandelwal, 27, are accused of abetting the suicide of the doctor by deliberately harassing her and levelling caste slurs. The police are still looking for Payal's suicide note and the court sent the trio to police custody till Friday.

Advocate Nitin Satpute, who represented Tadvi's family, told the court that Mehare, Ahuja and Khandelwal deliberately harassed Payal on the basis of her caste which drove her to take the extreme step. He also said that Payal's body bore injury marks, which points towards murder, masked as suicide.

However, the three accused doctors said there were ignorant of Payal's caste, and only reprimanded her in connection to instances of negligence of duty.

Citing a WhatsApp chat between Payal and her mother as evidence, Ponda pointed out that Payal told her mother that no one in her college knew she belonged to the SC/ST community." The allegations of ragging, (application of) the SC/ST Act and imposing section 306 (abetment of suicide) needs to be understood," argued their Defence Lawyer Aabad Ponda.

"Ragging means physical or mental humiliation or torture, which is not evident in the police reports. As seniors, the accused had the responsibility of assigning work to her. Tadvi was not performing her duties and there were many instances of negligence. Due to this, the seniors refrained from assigning tasks to her but didn't torture or abuse her."

Sanjeev Bahl, another lawyer representing the accused, argued that Payal was married, but lived in the hostel and not at home. Thus familial strife could have been the reason behind the extreme step, and not ragging.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Wordle 801 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 29

Bodybuilder cop Deepak Sharma accuses pro wrestlers Rounak, Ankit Gulia of duping him of Rs 50 lakh

Naseeruddin Shah reveals he initially didn't like working on Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro: 'I was into method acting...'

Watch: Ahead of Jawan release, Shah Rukh Khan visits Katra disguised in hood and mask, offers prayers at Vaishno Devi

Vivek Agnihotri says he 'resigned mentally from Bollywood' due to 'dumb' stars: 'I am far more intelligent than them'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE