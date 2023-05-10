Which is richest royal family in the world, worth 1.4 lakh crore dollars? Hint: It's not the UK Royal Family

Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (Photo - Reuters)

As King Charles III was officially crowned the head of state alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla, many people talked about the massive wealth of the United Kingdom Royal Family and the exorbitant amount of money that was spent on the coronation ceremony.

While the Royal Family of the UK has a vast amount of wealth and a massive net worth, it must be surprising to know that they are not the richest royal family in the world. In fact, the wealthiest royal families in the world come from the Middle East.

Which is the richest royal family in the world?

The richest royal family in the world, with a combined net worth of over USD 1.4 trillion, is the Royal Family of Saudi Arabia. The Saudi royal family, headed by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has over 15,000 members, with most of their wealth coming from the vast oil reserves in the country.

The Saudi Arabian King currently lives in a lavish palace called the Al Yamamah Palace, spread over 4 million square feet. Only dressed in the top luxury brands, they own lavish yachts, private planes, and an expensive gold-plated car.

After the royal family of Saudi Arabia, the second wealthiest royals in the world hail from Kuwait, with the entire family worth over USD 360 billion, which comes out of Rs 2,95,39,98,00,00,000 in Indian currency.

It must be surprising to know that the UK Royal Family, headed by King Charles III, lands on the 5th spot of the richest royals in the world, with a total net worth of USD 88 billion, which comes out to over Rs 7.22 lakh crore in Indian currency.

The UK Royal Family recently held the coronation ceremony, where Charles crowned the King and his wife Camilla the Queen Consort. The event was also attended by Prince Harry, while his wife Meghan Markle remained absent.

