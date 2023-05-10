Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Which is richest royal family in the world, worth 1.4 lakh crore dollars? Hint: It's not the UK Royal Family

The richest royal family in the world has over 15,000 members, and has a total net worth of over Rs 1.4 lakh crore dollars, mostly earned through the oil reserves.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

Which is richest royal family in the world, worth 1.4 lakh crore dollars? Hint: It's not the UK Royal Family
Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (Photo - Reuters)

As King Charles III was officially crowned the head of state alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla, many people talked about the massive wealth of the United Kingdom Royal Family and the exorbitant amount of money that was spent on the coronation ceremony.

While the Royal Family of the UK has a vast amount of wealth and a massive net worth, it must be surprising to know that they are not the richest royal family in the world. In fact, the wealthiest royal families in the world come from the Middle East.

Which is the richest royal family in the world?

The richest royal family in the world, with a combined net worth of over USD 1.4 trillion, is the Royal Family of Saudi Arabia. The Saudi royal family, headed by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has over 15,000 members, with most of their wealth coming from the vast oil reserves in the country.

The Saudi Arabian King currently lives in a lavish palace called the Al Yamamah Palace, spread over 4 million square feet. Only dressed in the top luxury brands, they own lavish yachts, private planes, and an expensive gold-plated car.

After the royal family of Saudi Arabia, the second wealthiest royals in the world hail from Kuwait, with the entire family worth over USD 360 billion, which comes out of Rs 2,95,39,98,00,00,000 in Indian currency.

It must be surprising to know that the UK Royal Family, headed by King Charles III, lands on the 5th spot of the richest royals in the world, with a total net worth of USD 88 billion, which comes out to over Rs 7.22 lakh crore in Indian currency.

The UK Royal Family recently held the coronation ceremony, where Charles crowned the King and his wife Camilla the Queen Consort. The event was also attended by Prince Harry, while his wife Meghan Markle remained absent.

READ | DNA Explainer: Can India get its Kohinoor diamond back from UK Royal Family? Know controversial past

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Gaslight, Murder Mystery 2, Amigos, OTT release to binge-watch
In pics: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's funeral
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
Shweta Tiwari gives royal vibes in shimmery bodycon, stunned netizens say 'all hail the queen'
In pics: Pooja Hegde turns heads in pink co-ord set to promote Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
2 LeT terrorist associates arrested in J&K's Shopian
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.