DNA Explainer: Can India get its Kohinoor diamond back from UK Royal Family? Know controversial past

King Charles III was officially crowned as the king of the United Kingdom on May 6, as his wife Camilla was crowned the Queen Consort during the coronation ceremony, which was a massive and expensive affair. However, Camilla decided not to wear the Kohinoor diamond on her crown.

The coronation ceremony of King Charles has once again sparked the age-old debate between UK and India, with the residents of the latter asking the Royal Family to give back the priceless Kohinoor diamond, which has its origins dating back to India.

Indians on Twitter demanded that the Kohinoor diamond, which is the biggest and most expensive diamond in the world, be handed back to the country. Notably, the Royal Family refused to include the diamond in the crowns due to its “controversial past”.

Can India get back the Kohinoor diamond from the Royal Family?

The Kohinoor diamond is a part of the crown worn by Queen Elizabeth II for around seven decades and is currently part of the Crown Jewels of the UK. The diamond is on display in the Jewel House of the Tower of London in the United Kingdom.

The diamond is displayed in the UK since the Royal Family maintains that the Kohinoor was gifted to Queen Victoria by an Indian emperor, making it her legal possession. It was brought from India to the UK during the 1800s.

In a legal battle regarding the same, the Centre had told the Supreme Court in 2016 that they cannot force the United Kingdom to hand over the 105-karat Kohinoor diamond as it was neither stolen nor taken by force, but gifted to the Royal Family.

The Supreme Court was told by the Centre that the multi-billion dollar Kohinoor was handed over to the British East India Company by Maharaja Ranjit Singh after he lost in the 1849 Sikh War. This means that the Kohinoor was not illegally transported out of India, and cannot be claimed by the country.

The Kohinoor diamond is considered as the most expensive diamond in the world, at 105 karat value. While its original weight and value is not known now, the current price of the Kohinoor is over USD 20 billion, which comes out to Rs 1.63 lakh crore.

