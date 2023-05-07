‘Can we get Kohinoor back?’: After King Charles coronation, Indians flood Twitter with hilarious memes

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla (Photo - Reuters)

The coronation ceremony of King Charles III took place on May 6, months after the death of his mother and longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II. With his coronation ceremony, the Kohinoor debate between India and the United Kingdom was sparked once again.

As King Charles was crowned the head of state in the UK and his wife Camilla was crowned the Queen Consort, Indians took to Twitter and flooded it with memes, demanding back the Kohinoor diamond which the British took from the country during the pre-Independence period.

Many Indians flooded Twitter with one single question – Can we now have the Kohinoor diamond back? Notably, the Kohinoor diamond was left out of the coronation ceremony of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla due to its “controversial past”.

Here are some of the best memes on the coronation ceremony by Desi Twitter –

* Rishi Sunak after seeing the Kohinoor in the crown of King Charle pic.twitter.com/K5P3rsOrgt — Rich इमोजीoji) May 6, 2023

Now that all the #CoronationDay drama is over



How long will they live with stolen stuff?! pic.twitter.com/25DypOdhvO — मङ्गलम् (@veejaysai) May 6, 2023

When the Kohinoor Infinity Stone activates during the coronation. (Not my own work!) pic.twitter.com/vwUroRH6Hm — @hunderspank) May 5, 2023

distracting them while Hrithik takes back the kohinoor let’s go https://t.co/pkRehzcLtS — NOT bt21 retirement era (@ddaenggirl__) April 30, 2023

The Kohinoor diamond has been a controversial topic in India-UK relations in the past, as Queen Elizabeth wore the massive, priceless stone on her crown for decades, brushing Indians the wrong way since it was allegedly looted by the British in the 1800s.

While the British maintain that the Kohinoor diamond was gifted to them by an Indian emperor, many believe that it was forcefully taken. The diamond is currently embedded in the crown of Queen Elizabeth and is displayed in the Jewel House of the Tower of London.

The Kohinoor diamond is considered one of the biggest and most expensive diamonds in the world, with its origins dating back to India. While it was a part of Queen Elizabeth’s crown, Queen Consort Camilla refused to wear the diamond due to its history.

In an official statement by the UK Royal Family authorities, Camilla will not be wearing the Kohinoor diamond because of its history and controversial past, and how it may hamper the relations between India and the UK.