Try this cool method 'cold spoon therapy' to depuff your eye bags

As absurd as it may sound, putting cold or frozen spoons on your eyes will reduce swelling. The skin around the eyes is tightened, blood vessels are constricted, and puffiness is diminished by the cool temperature.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 08:03 PM IST

There are those mornings when you look in the mirror just after waking up and see that your eyes are puffy and baggy. They not only make you appear worn out but also ill. If you cry a lot or consume a lot of alcohol, your eyes will appear puffy because fluid tends to collect under the eyes. Even if there are many causes of swollen eyes, you may easily calm them.

The use of a chilly spoon is one such treatment. As absurd as it may sound, putting cold or frozen spoons on your eyes will reduce swelling. The skin around the eyes is tightened, blood vessels are constricted, and puffiness is diminished by the cool temperature.

Four to six metal spoons should be chilled for ten to fifteen minutes. Place the rounded portion of the spoons on the eyes once they are cooled until they become warm. If the puffiness does not go down, switch out the spoons for another cold one. Triphala water can also be used to reduce swollen eyes.

More ways to depuff your eye bags

1. You may just use ice cubes instead of a chilly spoon if you want. Put them on your eyes after wrapping them in a cloth. If you like, you can substitute cold potato and cucumber slices for the spoons.

2. To help with bags and dark circles under your eyes, use caffeinated tea bags.

3. Some people pat over-the-counter creams designed for hemorrhoid treatment under their eyes. Product ingredients such as phenylephrine narrow blood vessels to reduce swelling.

 

