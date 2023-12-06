Step into style: Discover trendy women’s clogs on Amazon

Headlines

Hardik Pandya to make a comeback soon, star all-rounder begins rehabilitation following return to Mumbai Indians

Shah Rukh Khan shuts troll calling Dunki s**t, saying Jawan, Pathaan only worked due to PR: 'You need to be...'

Check out wide varity of stylish, affordable headphones on Amazon

Grab best deals on face washes on Amazon: Amazing offers, deals here

Affordable and Trendy: Laptop Cases Under Rs 500 on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hardik Pandya to make a comeback soon, star all-rounder begins rehabilitation following return to Mumbai Indians

Shah Rukh Khan shuts troll calling Dunki s**t, saying Jawan, Pathaan only worked due to PR: 'You need to be...'

Check out wide varity of stylish, affordable headphones on Amazon

India's dominance in ICC rankings 

Batters who got dismissed for handling the ball in Test cricket

5 side effects of drinking too much water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Shah Rukh Khan shuts troll calling Dunki s**t, saying Jawan, Pathaan only worked due to PR: 'You need to be...'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga called 'snowflake' as Animal Twitter account trolls Swanand Kirkire: 'Alphas don't get triggered...'

DNA Verified: Was a drunk Sunny Deol roaming alone at night on Mumbai streets? Here's the truth behind viral video

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Step into style: Discover trendy women’s clogs on Amazon

Explore the best range of women’s clogs on Amazon and upgrade your footwear game. Find the perfect pair for yourself now.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 06:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Clogs offer a great blend of style and comfort, allowing you to rock any outfit while keeping your feet happy. They are so versatile that you can wear them for casual outings and parties. They're a must-have in any fashion-forward women's shoe collection. So go ahead and treat yourself to a fabulous pair of women's clogs on Amazon. 

CASSIEY Fashionable Comfortable Lightweight Clogs Slipper Sandal for Women's At Rs 649

 

  • These clogs are made from Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, a material known for its durability
  • They feature a pull-on closure type, making them easy to slip on and off
  • With a flat heel type, they're perfect for those who prefer comfort over height.
  • The water-resistant level adds to their practicality, ensuring they can withstand a bit of rain. 

Buy Now on Amazon


Liberty Women LPMXT-801 Casual Clogs At Rs 479

  • They're perfect as cosy house slippers for lounging or for taking your dog for a walk
  • Remember, these Crocs offer a spacious fit, so it's best to order a size smaller than your usual one
  • They're suitable for all ages! Whether you're buying them for yourself or as a gift for your parents to help with gardening or fishing, or even for your partner, there's a size and colour for everyone.

Buy Now on Amazon

Indifeet - Classic Clogs for Women At Rs 999

  • They're made of rubber, a durable and flexible material that guarantees longevity
  • The pull-on closure type makes them easy to slip on and off, saving you time and effort
  • These clogs are designed with a platform heel, giving you a subtle height boost while ensuring your comfort
  • In terms of style, these clogs are a classic, a timeless option that will never go out of fashion. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Birde Clogs for Women At Rs 499

  • They feature a sturdy base with an excellent grip, making them slip-resistant
  •  They're lightweight, so you can strut around your college campus setting the latest style trend without feeling weighed down
  • The upper material further enhances their appeal.

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Meet Sam Bahadur's real family, including three most important women in his life

Meet man whose housemaid inspired him to build Rs 2000 crore company, quit US job to live in village, his business is...

Watch: Vicky Kaushal leaves Kiara Advani, Karan Johar in splits as he reveals what Katrina Kaif calls him

Ranbir Kapoor's mansion in Animal is this Bollywood star's ancestral home, was once 'bought back' from hotel chain

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE