Skanda Sashti 2024: Know date, rituals, puja timings and significance

The 2024 February Skanda Sashti falls on February 14, marked on the sixth day of Shukla Paksha.

Skanda Sashti, a revered Hindu fasting ritual, honors Lord Skanda or Murugan, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and the brother of Lord Ganesha. While observed monthly on the sixth day of the bright fortnight, the Shukla Paksha Sashti during the lunar month of Kartika holds particular significance.

Devotees rise early on Skanda Sashti to worship Lord Murugan, lighting ghee lamps and incense while offering fruits and sweet pongal. Fasting on this day is believed to bestow blessings of good health, wealth, success, and the dispelling of negative energies.

Also known as Subramanya, Karthikeya, or Skanda, Lord Murugan is revered differently across regions. In South India, he is regarded as the younger brother of Lord Ganesha, while in North India, he is seen as older. Skanda Sashti, or Kanda Shashti, is celebrated prominently in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, as well as in international communities like Malaysia, Singapore, and Sri Lanka.

According to legend, Lord Murugan defeated the demon Surapadman on this day after a fierce battle lasting six days, initiated at the behest of his parents, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees express gratitude and seek blessings by observing a day-long fast on Skanda Sashti.

Shubh muhurat for Skanda Sashti puja:

Begins: 12:09 PM, February 14

Ends: 10:12 AM, February 15

Rituals for Skanda Sashti puja:

Early morning cleansing and puja area preparation.

Installation of a new idol or picture of Lord Murugan, adorned with flowers.

Lighting of traditional ghee lamps and incense, accompanied by offerings of fruits and sweets.

Recitation of texts and hymns from Skanda Puranam and Skanda Shasti Kavacham.

Worship of the Vel, Murugan’s principal weapon, and visits to Murugan temples.

Skanda Sashti holds deep historical and cultural significance, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil and fostering spiritual devotion among practitioners.