Shloka Mehta's world's most expensive Rs 451 crore diamond necklace gifted by Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani goes off market

Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta was gifted the world's most expensive necklace by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, which has the world's largest internally flawless diamond.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

Akash Ambani, Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are one of the richest people in the world. The Ambani family is known for its wealth and the luxurious way in which they spend it. So, it comes as no surprise that Nita Ambani gifted her bahu Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani's wife, a diamond necklace worth Rs 451 crore as a wedding gift that had 91 diamonds. However, the latest update on the necklace is that it has gone off-market.

The necklace which is known as the 'Mouawad L'Incomparable 91-diamond necklace,' grabbed attention when it was displayed at Sotheby's in 2022. Now, as per the latest reports, this unique piece is no longer available on the market.

Reports state that the yellow diamonds on the necklace which features other odd 91 diamonds adding up to around 200 carats worth of diamonds embellished in it have undergone more recutting to improve their colour, brightness, and shape which has reduced it by over 100 carats in total weight. 

The necklace was designed by Lebanese jeweler Mouawad. It’s called L’Incomparable and features the world’s largest internally flawless diamond.

For the unversed, Nita Ambani gifted a 'Mouawad L’Incomparable' necklace worth Rs 451 crores to Shloka Mehta at her wedding.

Shloka Mehta married Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani on March 9, 2019, in Mumbai. 

Shloka and Akash had their first child, Prithvi, in December 2020 and the couple recently also welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

