Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shubh muhurat to tie rakhi on August 12

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the unbreakable bond of love between a brother and sister. The festival is celebrated with great pomp and show in the country.

As per Panchang, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the date of full moon which falls in the Shukla Paksha of the month of Sawan. This year, Raksha Bandhan was celebrated on August 11 by many people. Others will be celebrating it today.

Notably, the Purnima tithi started on the morning of August 11. However, Bhadra Kaal also started on the same day. Hence, the shubh muhurat to tie rakhi yesterday was quite short.

The most auspicious day to tie rakhi this year is August 12.

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Auspicious time to tie Rakhi

All brothers and sisters who are celebrating Raksha Bandhan today can tie the rakhi till 7:06 am. However, if you were not able to tie during that time, there is no need to worry as you can still tie it few hours later.

Notably, Panchang begins from 2:49 pm today and it will end on 9:07 pm on August 16. It is not considered to be auspicious to tie rakhi during Panchang. This means you can still tie a rakhi to your brother till 2:45 pm.

Also, Bhadrapath month will also begin today and people don’t consider it auspicious to tie rakhi during that time. Nevertheless, you can tie rakhi as Panchang will start later and there won’t be any other suitable time.

Here’s how you should celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2022

To celebrate Raksha Bandhan, both brother and sister should take a bath early in the morning. According to tradition, they shouldn’t eat anything till the sister ties rakhi on her brother’s hand.

At the time of tying the rakhi, the sister should tilak her brother with Roli-Akshat and perform the aarti. Next, she should tie a rakhi on her brother’s hand and wish for his long life and happiness while doing so.

The sister should also feed her brother with sweets after that.



