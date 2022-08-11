Raksha Bandhan 2022: Rare coincidence on rakhi after 200 years today; check shubh muhurat to tie rakhi

File Photo

This year, brothers and sisters across the globe are celebrating Raksha Bandhan on August 11. The festival holds special significance for all siblings as it marks an appreciation of their relationship. It is celebrated on the full moon of Shukla Paksha.

On this day, sisters tie a rakhi, which is considered to be a protective thread, on their brother’s hand. This year, a Mahasanyog is being formed, which hasn’t been found in about 200 years.

READ | Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shubh tithi, muhurat, mantra; Things to know for tying rakhi to brother

According to astrologers, the planets are in a special position today. Gurudev Jupiter and the commander of the planets – Shani will be found in their respective zodiac signs in retrograde state. There will also be Ayushman, Saubhagya and Flag Yoga.

Moreover, Raja Yoga named Shakh, Hans and Satkirti is also being formed. Together, the rare positions of these planets has happened after 200 years.

August 11 marks the full moon date and Shravan Nakshatra, which is an auspicious coincidence as its Thursday today. As per astrology experts, the yoga is considered auspicious for shopping. If you have been waiting to buy vehicles, jewellery, furniture, property, electronic goods, then this is the right time to do it.

You can also start new business or a new job today.

READ | Raksha Bandhan 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes, stickers and GIFs to send your siblings on rakhi

Many astrologers claim that Bhadra Kaal will begin at 10:39 am today and will continue till 8:52 pm. As per common belief, sisters shouldn’t tie a rakhi to their brother during the Bhadra period.

What is the auspicious time for Raksha Bandhan 2022 on August 11?