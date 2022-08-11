Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Rare coincidence on rakhi after 200 years today; check shubh muhurat to tie rakhi

Raksha Bandhan 2022 will be celebrated on August 11 on the full moon of Shukla Paksha. This year, a Mahasanyog is being formed after 200 years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 08:51 AM IST

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Rare coincidence on rakhi after 200 years today; check shubh muhurat to tie rakhi
File Photo

This year, brothers and sisters across the globe are celebrating Raksha Bandhan on August 11. The festival holds special significance for all siblings as it marks an appreciation of their relationship. It is celebrated on the full moon of Shukla Paksha. 

On this day, sisters tie a rakhi, which is considered to be a protective thread, on their brother’s hand. This year, a Mahasanyog is being formed, which hasn’t been found in about 200 years.

READ | Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shubh tithi, muhurat, mantra; Things to know for tying rakhi to brother

According to astrologers, the planets are in a special position today. Gurudev Jupiter and the commander of the planets – Shani will be found in their respective zodiac signs in retrograde state. There will also be Ayushman, Saubhagya and Flag Yoga.

Moreover, Raja Yoga named Shakh, Hans and Satkirti is also being formed. Together, the rare positions of these planets has happened after 200 years.

August 11 marks the full moon date and Shravan Nakshatra, which is an auspicious coincidence as its Thursday today. As per astrology experts, the yoga is considered auspicious for shopping. If you have been waiting to buy vehicles, jewellery, furniture, property, electronic goods, then this is the right time to do it.

You can also start new business or a new job today.

READ | Raksha Bandhan 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes, stickers and GIFs to send your siblings on rakhi

Many astrologers claim that Bhadra Kaal will begin at 10:39 am today and will continue till 8:52 pm. As per common belief, sisters shouldn’t tie a rakhi to their brother during the Bhadra period.

What is the auspicious time for Raksha Bandhan 2022 on August 11?

  • August 11 - 5: 07 pm to 6: 19 pm
  • August 11 - From 8:52 pm to 9:48 pm in Char Choghadiya
  • August 11- 8:52 pm to 9:15 pm in Pradosh period

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Delhi government asks schools to organise 'Prabhat Pheris' between August 11 to 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.