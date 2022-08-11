Raksha Bandhan 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes, stickers and GIFs to send your siblings on rakhi

File Photo

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated to appreciate the relationship between siblings. While you prep for the festival today, make sure you make your siblings feel special. You should convey your love and blessings to them on Raksha Bandhan 2022.

According to the Hindu calendar, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with great pomp and show on the full moon day ‘Purnima’ during the month of Sawan. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi on their brother’s wrist while praying for his well-being, happiness and prosperity. Brothers celebrating the festival also give gifts to their sisters.

You can also share Raksha Bandhan messages and wishes to each other on this day. To make it more interesting, you can use WhatsApp stickers as well.

Raksha Bandhan 2022: WhatsApp wishes, quotes and messages

My brother/sister, I want to promise you that no matter what happens, I will always stand by you and protect you. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022!

May our love for each other continue to increase every Raksha Bandhan. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022!

On the festival of Rakhi, I want to send my love, prayers, and best wishes to you. You will always remain my best friend! Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022!

Dear Brother/Sister, on this Raksha Bandhan I wish to say that you are the best sibling I could ask for, and you mean the whole world to me. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 to you. May you always stay happy.

Dear Brother/Sister, while tying this Rakhi, I pray to God for your peace, happiness, stability, and prosperity. A warm and loving person like you deserves nothing but the best. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022.

We might not stay together on this Raksha Bandhan, but that doesn't affect my love for you. I promise to always take care of you, protect you, and love you. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Thank you for always being my support and pillar of strength. I am very blessed to have a brother/sister like you. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 my dearest sibling!

The best gift our parents gave to us was each other. I am glad to have you as a sibling. You are my best friend. Happy Raksha Bandhan!!

Dear sister/brother, our bond is of love and togetherness. It's a thread that binds our lives and hearts. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

I don’t know where life will lead me, but I promise that you will always have a special place in my heart. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022!

We giggle and we cry, we play and we fight. The moments of happiness and sorrow we share together have made our bond stronger. Wishing you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan brother/sister!

Raksha Bandhan 2022: WhatsApp stickers, GIFs

You can celebrate Raksha Bandhan by sharing WhatsApp stickers and GIFs with your friends, family and loved ones. Follow the steps below to share beautiful and interesting WhatsApp wishes on rakhi.

Step 1: Open Google Play Store app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Use the search bar at the top and search 'Rakhi' or 'Raksha Bandhan' stickers.

Step 3: Search for the sticker app that you like the most and tap install.

Step 4: Once it's downloaded, tap Open.

Step 5: Select the sticker app that you want to use by tapping the '+' icon add button.

Step 6: Open WhatsApp app on your smartphone.

Step 7: Open the chat where you wish to share the sticker.

Step 8: Tap the sticker icon next to the GIF button

Step 9: Select the sticker that you wish to share with your sibling.

Notably, Apple doesn’t let iPhone users to use stickers via third-party apps. If Apple users want to share Rakhi stickers on WhatsApp, they can ask Android smartphone users to share some stickers so that they can forward them.