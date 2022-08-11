Raksha Bandhan 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes, stickers and GIFs to send your siblings on rakhi

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated to appreciate the relationship between siblings. While you prep for the festival today, make sure you make your siblings feel special. You should convey your love and blessings to them on Raksha Bandhan 2022.
According to the Hindu calendar, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with great pomp and show on the full moon day ‘Purnima’ during the month of Sawan. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi on their brother’s wrist while praying for his well-being, happiness and prosperity. Brothers celebrating the festival also give gifts to their sisters.
You can also share Raksha Bandhan messages and wishes to each other on this day. To make it more interesting, you can use WhatsApp stickers as well.
Raksha Bandhan 2022: WhatsApp wishes, quotes and messages
Raksha Bandhan 2022: WhatsApp stickers, GIFs
You can celebrate Raksha Bandhan by sharing WhatsApp stickers and GIFs with your friends, family and loved ones. Follow the steps below to share beautiful and interesting WhatsApp wishes on rakhi.
Step 1: Open Google Play Store app on your Android smartphone.
Step 2: Use the search bar at the top and search 'Rakhi' or 'Raksha Bandhan' stickers.
Step 3: Search for the sticker app that you like the most and tap install.
Step 4: Once it's downloaded, tap Open.
Step 5: Select the sticker app that you want to use by tapping the '+' icon add button.
Step 6: Open WhatsApp app on your smartphone.
Step 7: Open the chat where you wish to share the sticker.
Step 8: Tap the sticker icon next to the GIF button
Step 9: Select the sticker that you wish to share with your sibling.
Notably, Apple doesn’t let iPhone users to use stickers via third-party apps. If Apple users want to share Rakhi stickers on WhatsApp, they can ask Android smartphone users to share some stickers so that they can forward them.