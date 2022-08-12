Raksha Bandhan 2022 on August 12? Why is it auspicious to tie Rakhi all day today

File Photo

Raksha Bandhan 2022 was yesterday - August 11, 2022. The festival celebrates the everlasting bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie multicoloured Rakhi on their brother's wrist and desire for their long life. The brother, on the other hand, swears to safeguard his sister.

However, yesterday, many sisters did not tie Rakhi on their brother's wrist as according to religious beliefs, auspicious works are not done in Bhadra Kaal which was yesterday from 10:38 am to 8:51 pm.

Why can you tie Rakhi on August 12, 2022, all day?

But fret not, as astrologers have said that Rakhi can be tied at any time on August 12 as Udaya Tithi falls on this day. So, August 12 can be used to celebrate the event. It is important to note that Udaya Tithi has special significance in Hindu scriptures and many fasts and festivals are celebrated keeping in mind this day. Therefore, Rakhi can be tied before sunset, at any time, today.

Who is Bhadra? Why is Bhadra Kaal not considered the right time to do auspicious work?

According to the Puranas, Bhadra is the sister of Shanidev and the daughter of Suryadev. Her nature is also considered harsh like his brother Shani. To understand the nature of Bhadra, Lord Brahma has given her a special place in the time calculation i.e. Panchang. The Hindu calendar is divided into 5 major parts. These are Tithi, Vaar, Yoga, Nakshatra, and Karana. It consists of 11 Karanas, out of which the 7th Karana Vishti is named Bhadra.

During Bhadra Kaal, travel and optimistic work, etc are prohibited. Raksha Bandhan is considered an auspicious day, and because of this, Rakhi was not celebrated yesterday - August 11, 2022.