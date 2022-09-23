Navratri 2022, Durga Puja 2022: Why is soil from outside brothels used in making Goddess Durga idols?

File Photo

As Durga Puja is about to start, one can almost smell the Kans grass in the meadows, which heralds the goddess Durga's entry to the plains from her heavenly dwelling in Kailash. These days preparations for Durga Puja are in full swing. The festival also celebrated as Navratri will begin this year on September 26, 2022, and will end on October 4, 2022.

Months before Durga Puja, the narrow lanes and bylanes of Kumartuli in Kolkata are filled with various kinds of artisans and idol makers who shape the goddess and her family with clay for worshipping.

The kumars or makers of the god create the 'chinmayi' or clay idols, which are made 'mrinmoyi' through ritualistic practices of the priest during the five-day festivities. It takes a lot of hard work to create the perfect idol to worship Goddess Durga.

READ | TS ICET Counselling 2022: TSCHE set to release counselling date, schedule soon at tsicet.nic.in

Many people are unaware that the clay with which the idols are made is brought down from the river Hoogly from Uluberia but that is not the only place where clay is used to make Goddess Durga idols.

According to Hindu traditions, the idol of Goddess Durga requires 4 things to be prepared - mud from the banks of the Ganga river, cow dung, cow urine, and soil from outside brothels, known as ‘Nishiddho Pallis’. The idol of Goddess Durga is considered to be incomplete if soil from outside brothels is not used in making it.

Traditional beliefs state that the soil from outside brothels should be begged and received from the sex worker's hand since it is known as 'punya mati' (sacred). The soil was earlier collected by priests but is now collected by the person who makes the idols of Goddess Durga.

There are many reasons why the soil from outside the brothels is used in making the idols of Goddess Durga

READ | IAS Success Story: Why is Tina Dabi always in the news? Know her life story

Some believe that people included this custom so that the outcasts of society may get included in the festivities.

Many others consider the soil outside of brothels blessed as it is believed that people who visit the brothels leave their virtue and piety behind to enter the land of 'sin'. Therefore, the soil outside the brothels then absorbs all the virtues and becomes blessed aka 'punya mati'.

Studies of the Vedas believe that nine classes of women known as Navkanyas are to be worshipped during the Durga Puja festival. These include a nati (dancer/actress), a vaishya (prostitute), rajaki (laundry girl), a Brahmani (Brahmin girl), a shudra, and a Gopala (milkmaid), among others.

It is believed that the worship of Goddess Durga is incomplete without paying respect to these women.