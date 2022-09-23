IAS Success Story: Why is Tina Dabi always in the news? Know her life story

File Photo

2016 batch IAS Tina Dabi has managed to stay in the news for the past 6 years. She was heavily discussed online during the Covid-19 lockdown and has a strong social media presence as well.

Be it Tina Dabi's UPSC rank or her love story and marriage, Taina Dabi's story is different from others. Tina's younger sister Ria Dabi, who belongs to the family of government officers, is also an IAS officer. After Tina Dabi's CBSE Class 12 mark sheet went viral recently, today, let us dive deep into the life and success story of Tina Dabi.

IAS Tina Dabi childhood

Tina Dabi was born on November 9, 1993, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. Her father Jaswant Dabi was posted as General Manager in BSNL and her mother Himani Dabi has been an officer in IES i.e. Indian Engineering Service. Her younger sister Ria Dabi also became an IAS officer by attaining Rank 15.

IAS Tina Dabi qualification

After moving cities from Bhopal, Tina Dabi studied at Jesus and Mary Convent School in New Delhi. Several reports are claiming that she completed her Class 12th from CBSE and she topped there too. The reports also suggest that she scored 100 out of 100 in Political Science and History in Class 12th CBSE Board Exams. Tina Dabi has graduated in Political Science from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi.

IAS Tina Dabi UPSC Rank

IAS Tina Dabi started preparing for UPSC in the first year of her graduation. She was successful in her very first attempt and emerged as a UPSC topper. Tina Dabi became the UPSC topper of that batch by securing the first rank in the 2015 UPSC exam. After training, in the year 2016, she became an IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre.

IAS Tina Dabi second marriage to Dr Pradeep Gawande

IAS officer Tina Dabi tied the knot for the second time with Dr Pradeep Gawande in April this year. The wedding was a low-key affair and was attended by relatives of the couple and some guests.

Tina Dabi, who topped the 2016 batch of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), had first married Athar Aamir, an IAS officer of her batch, but the two later got divorced by mutual consent. Tina then married Pradeep Gawande, who is 12 years senior than her.

Where is IAS Tina Dabi now?

IAS Tina Dabi took charge as the collector and magistrate of Jaisalmer district in Rajasthan in July. Earlier, Tina Dabi was posted in Jaipur where she was serving with the state government as a Joint Secretary in the Finance Department. The IAS topper has been posted as the 65th Collector of Jaisalmer.