TS ICET Counselling 2022: TSCHE set to release counselling date, schedule soon at tsicet.nic.in

The TS ICET 2022 Counselling dates will be issued to the candidates next week on the official website - www.icet.tsche.ac.in and www.tsicet.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 02:32 PM IST

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will soon announce the TS ICET 2022 Counselling dates and schedule. As per the latest announcement, the TS ICET 2022 Counselling dates will be issued to the candidates next week on the official website - www.icet.tsche.ac.in and www.tsicet.nic.in.

TSCHE also issued an official statement that said that the detailed schedule for TS ICET 2022 Counselling will be out on September 27, 2022. Once released, the dates and schedule for the TS ICET 2022 Counselling will be available on the official website mentioned above.

All the candidates who have cleared the TS ICET 2022 Exam and have passed can apply for the TS ICET 2022 Counselling process. Once the process begins, candidates are advised to upload all relevant documents which will help them in seat allotment.

TS ICET 2022 Counselling: List of relevant documents 

TS ICET 2022 Rank Card 
TS ICET 2022 Admit Card/HallTicket 
Recent and valid photo ID proof such as Aadhar Card, Voter ID, etc
Class 10th Marksheet for proof of birth
Class 12th Marksheet
Graduation certificate, degree
Category certificate, as required
Residence certificate
Transfer certificate, TC

Once the seat allotment is completed, candidates would be given a choice either to float (Take part in another round of counselling) or freeze (select and confirm the seat allotted). 

For the unversed, the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET 2022 was conducted on July 27 and 28, 2022 by Kakatiya University. The exam was conducted for candidates who wish to take admission in MBA and MCA courses. TS ICET 2022 Results and rank cards were released on August 27, 2022.

