Who was Pingali Venkayya, the designer of India's national flag?

Pingali Venkayya (file photo)

Pingali Venkayya was a fervent freedom fighter and the designer of India’s national tricolour. To mark his birth anniversary on August 2, the Central government will release a special commemorative postage stamp.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the stamp at a programme to be held in New Delhi, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday. He revealed that the original flag designed by Pingali will be displayed at the event.

Who was Pingali Venkayya?

Born near Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) on August 2, 1876, Pingali designed many models of the national flag.

Venkayya was a Gandhian ideologist. He was also a linguist, geolist and writer. He also published a book in 1916 offering thirty designs of what could make the Indian flag.

The national flag that we see today was based upon his design. His life and contribution to the freedom struggle have been barely documented.

In 1921, Mahatma Gandhi approved Venkayya’s design during the Indian National Congress meeting in Vijayawada.

The Central government has invited family members of Pingali for the programme to be held in the national capital. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will honour them. The Prime Minister will also interact with the family members of Pingali.

Har Ghar Tiranga

The Centre is organising a `Har Ghar Tiranga` campaign to mark 75 years of independence. Tiranga yatra will be held in Delhi on August 3.

The union minister said the state governments, non-governmental organisations and all political parties have been asked to organise the celebrations in every village, city, town and every street in the name of Prabhat Pheeri from August 9 to August 13.

(With inputs from IANS)