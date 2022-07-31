Headlines

India

Use tricolour as profile pic on social media between August 2-15: PM Modi urges citizens

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement will be held from August 13 and August 15, the PM informed citizens.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 12:27 PM IST

Addressing the 91st edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to use the ‘Tiranga’ or the Indian tricolour as their profile picture on social media between August 2 and August 15. The PM also said that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement will be held from August 13 and August 15.

"Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from the 13th to the 15th of August, a special movement - `Har Ghar Tiranga` is being organised. Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes," said PM Modi on the monthly radio programme. 

"August 2 is the birth anniversary of Pingli Venkhaiya who designed the National Flag. I urge all to use `tiranga` as profile picture in social media accounts between August 2 and August 15," the PM said. 

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will encourage people to hoist the Indian tricolour at their homes to mark the 75th year of independence. 
“My dear countrymen, today we started our discussion on 75 years of Independence, with a visit across the country. The next time we meet, the journey of our next 25 years would have already begun. We all have to join for our beloved tricolour to be hoisted at our homes and those of our loved ones. Do share with me how you celebrated Independence Day, if you did anything special, this time. Next time, we will talk again about the different colours of our Amrit Parv. Till then, I will take your leave. Thank you very much," said PM Modi. 

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign officially began last year on March 12, 2021. It kicked off a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. It will continue for a year further till August 15, 2023.

(With inputs from ANI)

