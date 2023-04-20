Moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Dubai, Oman, Qatar: Will the crescent for Eid-ul-Fitr be sighted today?

File photo

The holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims fast from sunrise to dusk, comes to an end with the Islamic festival known as Eid-ul-Fitr. Since it is based on the sighting of the new moon, Eid-ul-Fitr's date varies from year to year, although it typically falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Eid-Ul-Fitr date:

The sighting of the crescent moon decides the exact day of this festival. According to the International Astronomy Centre, Islamic nations should see the crescent of Shawwal on Thursday, April 20, which is likely to be the last day of Ramadan, according to Gulf News.

The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) in Qatar has asked all Muslims living in the country to observe the crescent sighting on Thursday, Ramadan 29, 1444 AH, which corresponds to April 20, 2023.

The major moon-sighting committee for the month of Shawwal 1444 AH will convene in Oman on Thursday, April 20, at the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs.

Muslims in the UAE have been asked look out for the crescent moon on Thursday night by the UAE moon-sighting committee.

All Muslims are urged to observe Thursday's crescent sighting of the Shawwal month by the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia.

Significance of Ramadan:

It is believed that Ramadan is a time for reflection, spiritual growth, and remembering the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed. Roza, or fasting, is believed to strengthen one's faith and make it possible for one to communicate with divine power. It is customary to fast and pray every day for the entire course of the holy month.