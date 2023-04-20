Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Dubai, Oman, Qatar: Will the crescent for Eid-ul-Fitr be sighted today?

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour by Muslims of all ages. The festival is usually celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, after the sighting of the new moon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 07:19 AM IST

Moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Dubai, Oman, Qatar: Will the crescent for Eid-ul-Fitr be sighted today?
File photo

The holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims fast from sunrise to dusk, comes to an end with the Islamic festival known as Eid-ul-Fitr. Since it is based on the sighting of the new moon, Eid-ul-Fitr's date varies from year to year, although it typically falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Eid-Ul-Fitr date:

The sighting of the crescent moon decides the exact day of this festival. According to the International Astronomy Centre, Islamic nations should see the crescent of Shawwal on Thursday, April 20, which is likely to be the last day of Ramadan, according to Gulf News. 

The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) in Qatar has asked all Muslims living in the country to observe the crescent sighting on Thursday, Ramadan 29, 1444 AH, which corresponds to April 20, 2023.

The major moon-sighting committee for the month of Shawwal 1444 AH will convene in Oman on Thursday, April 20, at the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs.

Muslims in the UAE have been asked look out for the crescent moon on Thursday night by the UAE moon-sighting committee.

All Muslims are urged to observe Thursday's crescent sighting of the Shawwal month by the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia.

Significance of Ramadan:
It is believed that Ramadan is a time for reflection, spiritual growth, and remembering the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed. Roza, or fasting, is believed to strengthen one's faith and make it possible for one to communicate with divine power. It is customary to fast and pray every day for the entire course of the holy month.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes: Manage high blood sugar level by consuming these things empty stomach in morning
In pics: Khushi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani attend Atif Aslam concert in Dubai
Raveena Tandon gives royal vibes in new pics with Rasha Thadani, netizens say 'daughter is giving tough competition'
Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari give fashion goals at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Surya Grahan 2023: Date, time, visibility and other details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.