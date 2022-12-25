Merry Christmas 2022: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, greetings and Facebook status to share on December 25

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 07:35 AM IST
December 25 is observed as Christmas Day each year. To celebrate the spirit of Christmas, people exchange gifts with their loved ones, decorate their homes, bring a Christmas tree inside, hang stockings, bake cookies and cakes, prepare a delectable meal, sing carols, and do a lot more.
Here are some greetings, wishes, images, and messages that you can share on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms.
- May Christmas cheer and sparkle fill your heart. I hope this holiday season will be joyful and joyous for you. Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones.
- You make the stars shine brighter and the winter days warmer just by being in my life. Merry Christmas to my favourite person in the world!
- Merry Christmas 2022, may your heart find peace in Heaven this Christmas and the new year brings you new opportunities and possibilities.
- I wish Santa Claus brings you the gift of never-ending happiness this Christmas season. Have a great X-Mas 2022!
- Wishing you the best during this joyful season. I hope your holidays are filled with festivities and lots of happiness. Merry Christmas 2022!
- Merry Christmas 2022, Wishing you Happy Holidays and a New Year.
- May Santa bring you the gifts you want and may you never take your blessings for granted. Be thankful and Merry Christmas! Happy holiday wishes to you!
- Good tidings we bring to you and your kids...Oh, bring us some figgy pudding! We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!!
- We Wish You a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year
- May this Christmas and new year be filled with happiness in all that you do. Merry Christmas 2022!
- Christmas can be many things or it may be a few, but all I wish on this holiday is the best for you. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
- Jingle all the way! Merry, Merry Christmas.