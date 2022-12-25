Search icon
Merry Christmas 2022: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, greetings and Facebook status to share on December 25

Here are some wishes, greetings, and messages that you can share with them on WhatsApp and Facebook.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 07:35 AM IST

December 25 is observed as Christmas Day each year. To celebrate the spirit of Christmas, people exchange gifts with their loved ones, decorate their homes, bring a Christmas tree inside, hang stockings, bake cookies and cakes, prepare a delectable meal, sing carols, and do a lot more.

Here are some greetings, wishes, images, and messages that you can share on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms.

  • May Christmas cheer and sparkle fill your heart. I hope this holiday season will be joyful and joyous for you. Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones.
  • You make the stars shine brighter and the winter days warmer just by being in my life. Merry Christmas to my favourite person in the world!
  • Merry Christmas 2022, may your heart find peace in Heaven this Christmas and the new year brings you new opportunities and possibilities.
  • I wish Santa Claus brings you the gift of never-ending happiness this Christmas season. Have a great X-Mas 2022!
  • Wishing you the best during this joyful season. I hope your holidays are filled with festivities and lots of happiness. Merry Christmas 2022!
  • Merry Christmas 2022, Wishing you Happy Holidays and a New Year.
  • May Santa bring you the gifts you want and may you never take your blessings for granted. Be thankful and Merry Christmas! Happy holiday wishes to you!
  • Good tidings we bring to you and your kids...Oh, bring us some figgy pudding! We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!!
  • We Wish You a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year
  • May this Christmas and new year be filled with happiness in all that you do. Merry Christmas 2022!
  • Christmas can be many things or it may be a few, but all I wish on this holiday is the best for you. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! 
  • Jingle all the way! Merry, Merry Christmas.
