Lunar Eclipse 2024: Chandra Grahan on Holi; Date, Sutak time, visibility in India

Know the details of the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, its visibility in India, Sutak time, and more.

Lunar Eclipse 2024: In 2024, the first Lunar Eclipse coincides with the vibrant Holi celebrations, marking a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. Throughout the year, four Eclipses will grace the skies, with two being Lunar Eclipses, also known as Chandra Grahan. The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse aligns with the Festival of Colours, enhancing the celestial spectacle. Lunar Eclipses occur when Earth positions itself between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow over the Lunar surface. Unlike Solar Eclipses, Lunar Eclipses during a Full Moon captivate skywatchers worldwide without requiring special equipment. Know the details of the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, its visibility in India, Sutak time, and more.

Lunar Eclipse 2024: What is Penumbral Lunar Eclipse?

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, but the three bodies do not align perfectly. The Earth partially blocks the Sun's light from reaching the Moon, casting a faint shadow on the lunar surface, resulting in a subtle darkening of the Moon.

Lunar Eclipse 2024: When is Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

The first Lunar Eclipse of 2024 coincides with the Hindu festival of Holi on March 25. According to Space.com, the Penumbral Eclipse is set to commence at 12:53 am EDT (0453 GMT), reaching its maximum at 3:12 am EDT (0712 GMT), and concluding at 5:32 am EDT (0932 GMT), spanning a total duration of 4 hours and 39 minutes.

Following this event, NASA reports that the subsequent lunar eclipse will be partial, occurring on September 18, 2024. It will be observable across America, Europe, and Africa.

Lunar Eclipse 2024: Will the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse be visible in India?

The first Lunar Eclipse of 2024, known as the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, won't be visible from India. As per timeanddate.com, this eclipse will be viewable in regions spanning across America, Europe, Australia, Africa, North and East Asia, the Pacific, the Atlantic, the Arctic, and Antarctica. Notable locations where it'll be visible include parts of Ireland, Belgium, Spain, England, South Norway, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Netherlands, and France.

Lunar Eclipse 2024: Sutak Time and Holi Celebrations

The Sutak Period starts nine hours prior to the Eclipse, during which it's recommended to refrain from religious activities or initiating auspicious endeavors. However, as the upcoming Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on March 25 won't be visible in India, the Sutak Period won't be observed. Consequently, there won't be any restrictions on religious practices, and temple doors will remain open.