IRCTC affordable Bali tour package for 6 day, check dates, itinerary, package cost and more

Picture: freepik.com

IRCTC Tourism, the tourism wing of the Indian Railways has announced a Bali package for five nights and six days in a decent price range. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's tour will start on August 11 from Lucknow.

The package includes tours to some of the top tourist destinations in Bali, including Ubud Village, Kintamani Tour, Cruise, Tanah Lot Temple Tour, and nearby beaches, among others. According to IRCTC Tourism, the all-meals package has a 35-person maximum capacity.

For Rs 1,05,900, interested tourists can reserve this 5-night, 6-day tour package. IRCTC provides a few promotions or incentives to selected customers at this price as well. The package includes Air Asia comfort-class tickets that will leave from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow.

IRCTC’s Bali Holiday Package Itinerary

On August 8, travellers will depart from Lucknow for Bali.

After arriving in Indonesia, travellers check into their accommodation and enjoy a Kecak Dance Performance along with other enjoyable activities.

A full-day trip to the Royal Palace, Kintamani, and the Ubud Coffee Plantation will be led by the guide.

Bali Safari and Marine Park with Jungle Hopper Pass would be the first attractions of the day. A cruise supper at the end will mark its conclusion.

On a SIC basis, in the evening at Tanah Lot, visitors will have the opportunity to experience turtle island.

Hotel check-out and depart for the airport to Lucknow.

For more information regarding the same, visit IRCTC’s official website.