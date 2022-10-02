Happy Maha Ashtami 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages to share with your loved ones on this auspicious day

Maha Ashtami wishes

Tomorrow is the 8th day of the ongoing festival Navratri (Maha Ashtami). On the 7th day of Navratri, we celebrate the 8th avatar of Goddess Durga, Maha Gauri.

Durga puja is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil and positivity over negativity. Maha Ashtami is considered one of the most important days of Durga Puja. MahaGauri is known by other names as well, including Shwetambardhara (dressed in white clothes), Vrisharudha (rides the bull), Chaturbhuji (has four hands) and Shambhavi (bestows bliss and happiness).

'Maha' means extremely and 'Gauri' means fair. She represents purity, calmness, wisdom and austerity.

Kanya Pujan 2022: Know Tithi, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi for Maha Ashtami

Here are some messages and WhatsApp wishes to share with your family and friends on this auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami.

*May Maa Durga give prosperity to you and your family. May her blessings be always with you. Happy Durga Ashtami.

*Hope this Durga Ashtami brings in good fortune and abounding happiness for you. Happy Durga Ashtami!

*This festival brings a lot of colour to our lives. May bright colours dominate your life. Happy Durga Ashtami

*Let your home be filled with the joyous spirit of this divine occasion. Happy Durga Ashtami.

*Ma Durga is a mother of the universe, she represents the infinite power of the universe and is a symbol of female dynamism. Happy Durga Ashtami!

*May this Durga Ashtami brighten up your life with joy, wealth, and good health. Wishing you a Happy Durga Ashtami.”

*May this festival bring you happiness and success. HAPPY NAVRATRI 2021!

*May the blessings of maa Durga fall upon you and your family. HAPPY NAVRATRI 2021!

“May Maa Durga illuminate your life with countless blessings of happiness. Happy Durga Ashtami.”

*May the nine auspicious days of Navratri bring hope and happiness in your life. HAPPY NAVARATRI 2021!