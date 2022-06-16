Happy Father's Day 2022: WhatsApp wishes, quotes to make the day more special

File Photo

The relationship between a father and a child is special in every way. A father is not only a role model, but also the first person to guide a child’s life. He is someone who teaches us how to take our ‘first’s’ at everything.

As we prepare to celebrate Father’s Day on June 19 this year, here are some WhatsApp quotes and messages that you can share with your father to make their day special.

Quotes you can send to your father on Father’s Day 2022

Nelson Mandela: "To be the father of a nation is a great honor, but to be the father of a family is a greater joy.”

Hedy Lamarr: “No man I ever met was my father’s equal, and I never loved any other man as much.”

Ama H.Vanniarachchy: “A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remains as a pillar of strength throughout our lives.”

Harper Lee: “She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father.”

Dave Attell: “When you’re young, you think your dad is Superman. Then you grow up, and you realize he’s just a regular guy who wears a cape.”

Messages you can send to your father on Father’s Day 2022

There will always be a few people who have the courage to love what is untamed inside us. One of those men is my father.

No matter how small you were, when Dad said, “I love you,” you’d feel bigger than the sky.

Being a father isn’t always clear skies and smooth sailing. But every bit of the journey, the ups and downs and in-betweens, makes it an even more meaningful adventure.

A father’s faith is his family’s guiding light.

God couldn’t be everywhere, so he invented Dads to handle leaky pipes and weird noises.

A dad has arms to lift high, a heart to love, shoulders to support, a smile to reassure, a hand of blessing to send you out into the world, a warm embrace to welcome you back home.

A dad prays for strength to protect his family, wisdom to guide them, and humility to learn as he goes. And so, god created dads so that there would forever be bedtime-story-readers and cover-tuckers, shoulder-carriers at parades and star-pointers on clear nights, bike-riding coaches and driving instructors, love-providers and proud protectors. And he saw that it was good.

A great father makes his family feel so blessed.