WhatsApp users beware! This Father's Day message is stealing personal information

(Image Source: Pixabay/Twitter)

On the occasion of Father's Day, users have been warned about a message running on WhatsApp that lures to give free crates of beer, but instead steals personal information from the mobile. The WhatsApp message by the name - Heineken beer Father's Day contest 2022 says you can win 5000 bottles of beer for your father.

This message contains a picture of a crate filled with beer bottles and a link to a website to participate in the contest. Well, this WhatsApp message is part of a much bigger scam. OnlineAlerts has cautioned users not to click on this link at all, because doing so will open a phishing website in front of you, which will steal all your personal information.

Read | WhatsApp scam alert! Just one call and it's 'game over', here's how

Heineken also cautioned

At the same time, Heineken has also clarified that this is a forgery and no such 'competition' has been started from their side. Responding to a question on Twitter, the company wrote, "This is a scam. Thank you for bringing this up with us. Please do not click on this link at all or forward it to others."

How this scam is trapping people

A website opens as soon as you click on the link given in this message named Heineken beer Father's Day contest 2022. Along with filling personal information and account credentials, people are also made to sign up for some unwanted services by taking them on the bluff.

Along with this, people are asked to send this message to their 20 acquaintances. In this way the fraudsters get all your personal information and at the same time their scam reaches 20 more people.

However, this is not the first time when such a fraud is going on in the name of Heineken. Earlier, in 2018 and 2020 also, people had received similar messages on WhatsApp, in which similar free beer was offered. Then this message was widely spread not only on WhatsApp, but also on Twitter and Facebook.