WhatsApp scam alert! Just a single call and it's 'game over', here’s how

A new scam has now emerged which is being used to hack into WhatsApp accounts using a single call and OTP method. This simple trick was recently highlighted by cybersecurity expert Rahul Sasi on social media.

WhatsApp being the most preferred and popular messaging platforms among Indians, naturally becomes a regular target for hackers in the country. Such malicious actors try to trick users and hack into WhatsApp accounts, thereby gaining their personal details and compromising security.

In his detailed post, Sasi who is the founder and CEO of CloudSEK explained what is happened and how users need to be aware against this scam.

“Beware, here is how WhatsApp accounts are getting hacked,” he alerted. Sasi went on to elaborate how users are receiving a call from the attack who then convinces the victim to make a call to the following number ‘**67*<10 digit number> or *405*<10 digit number>.”

“Within a few minutes your WhatsApp would be logged out, and the attackers would get complete control of your account,” he wrote.

How hackers run the scam?

Sasi explained that the number that the victim dials is a service request for Jio and Airtel to do “call forwarding” when your number is either busy or engaged. “The hacker tricked you into call forwarding your calls to a number they own when you are busy. Now in the backend, the attacker triggers the WhatsApp registration process for your number and chooses the option to send OTP via phone call. Since your phone is engaged- the OTP will go to the attacker’s phone, and it’s game over for you,” he explained.

Sasi further claimed that hackers can use the same trick to hack anyone’s WhatsApp account if they have physical access to the victim’s phone and their permission to make a call. A similar service request number is available in every country and with every service provider which means that the hacking trick can work globally, he added.

