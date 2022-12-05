Haircare: Follow these 3 steps to make your hair healthy

Representational image

Almost every woman wishes that her hair should be long and thick. Long hair is considered the most important for the beauty of a woman. Girls follow many easy tips to make hair long and healthy. For this, she spends on expensive shampoos, conditioners and other hair products from the market. But, even after doing it all these many times, we do not get that result.

If your hair is also falling too much and you are troubled by using different types of hair products, then there is no need to worry about it. You can make your hair healthy and strong through some easy and very common hair routines sitting at home.

Here you need to know everything about hair and care:

Apply oil to hair from time to time- Many times people feel that they will need a lot of fancy products to make the hair soft and strong. but it's not like that. You can make hair strong and shiny only with the help of easily available oil at home. In the summer season, most people do not apply oil to their hair. But, do not make such a mistake even by mistake. Do apply oil to your hair during summers. Along with this, massage the hair for at least 20 minutes. You can choose any oil like almond oil, olive oil, coconut oil etc. according to your hair. Try to apply oil to hair 2 to 3 hours before washing hair. After this shampoo the hair.

Include healthy foods in the diet- Many times people apply expensive products to their hair but do not pay attention to their diet. In such a situation, the hair becomes weak from the root and starts breaking. In this case, to make hair strong, include Healthy Foods in your diet. You must include iron-rich foods like green vegetables in your diet. Apart from this, eat foods containing Vitamin-C like Kiwi, Guava, Orange, Blackberries etc. This makes hair strong and shiny. Apart from this, include dry fruits in the daily diet. Along with this, include Protein Source Food like pulses, eggs and fish in the diet.

Sleep well- To keep hair healthy, take a good night's sleep. Take at least 8 to 9 hours of sleep. Along with this, it is also very important to sleep on time at night. Sleeping increases blood circulation in our hair. This keeps hair growth good. Along with this, keep yourself away from anxiety and stress. Both these things affect the growth of hair.