Hair care: 3 tips for healthy looking hair without expensive salon treatments

Healthy looking hair without going to a salon.

Every girl wants to have long and shiny hair. The quality of your hair has the ability to enhance your entire look. But not everyone is good at managing their hair and sometimes visiting a salon for a hair care treatment can be a little expensive.

But don't worry, cause we have got you a simple solution. A lot of us would like to believe that our usual washing routine clubbed with weekly hair masks is enough to maintain our hair.

Truth be told, healthy hair requires roots that are cleansed and well cared for, so here are some simple steps that will give you healthy hair in no time.

Oil massage- The best way to begin the pampering is to give your scalp a massage with a hot oil treatment. You can mix almond and olive oil then mix a couple of drops of tea tree oil as it helps with both dandruff and stimulated hair growth. Use gentle, circular motions and go over your entire scalp.

Steam- In order to make sure the pores are open for the oil to penetrate and do its job, steam is always a well-needed bonus. Dip a fast absorbent towel into a bowl of hot water. Now tie it around your hair followed by a shower cap over this as it will help trap in all that steam. Keep this for a good 15 minutes.

Exfoliate- Exfoliating your scalp is a necessity because it makes way for fresh skin and hair follicles to grow healthy hair. This easy-to-make concoction requires 2 tbsp of brown sugar and a spoonful of coconut oil. This needs to be used while you're in the shower but before you've used any kind of cleanser. Apply this scalp scrub all over your head in small circular motions to get rid of flakes and buildup. Start by rinsing off the scrub and oil with cold water first as exfoliation can make the scalp a little sensitive. Once the scrub is off. switch to lukewarm water that will help break down the hair oil, and always opt for a paraben and sulphate-free shampoo that removes the excess grime and dirt without overstepping the natural oils. Start by using the cleanser on your scalp.