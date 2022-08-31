Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Why modaks are offered as bhog to Ganpati Bappa?

Photo: Shutterstock

Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, is being celebrated today - August 31, 2022. This 10-day festival that began today will go on till September 9. It is believed that Lord Ganesha graces the Earth during this 10-day festival and brings happiness, wisdom, and prosperity to his devotees.

It is customary, on this day, to offer 21 modaks to Ganpati Bappa as 'bhog'. Modaks are considered to be Lord Ganesha's favourite food to eat.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Why does Lord Ganesha like modaks so much?

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha's father Lord Shiva once visited the ashram of Atri Rishi with his son. When they arrived at the ashram, Lord Shiva asked Atri Rishi's wife Anasuya to offer him food. Anasuya first fed a variety of dishes to Lord Ganesha thinking that once he is finished eating, Anasuya can start serving to Lord Shiva.

However, Anasuya observed that she couldn’t satisfy little Ganesha’s hunger. When all options of food were over, Anasuya offered a modak to Lord Ganesha. Once Ganesha ate the modak, his hunger subsided and he burped. It is said Lord Shiva also burped 21 times after eating the modaks.

There is another story that says that Goddess Parvati’s mother Menavati used to feed modaks to her grandson Ganesha. After this, Goddess Parvati also begam to prepare modaks to keep Ganesha's hunger satiated.

It is because of these mythological stories that the tradition of making modaks on Ganesh Chaturthi has become mandatory. A bhog containing 21 modaks is offered to ‘Modakpriya’ Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.