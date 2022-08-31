Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Planning to bring Ganpati Bappa home today? Here are some do's and don'ts

IANS Photo

Today is a big day as people are gearing up to celebrate one of the biggest festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi starting today, August 31, 2022. This 10-day long festival is celebrated with zeal and wonderment, the festivities of which will be concluded on September 9.

Many people also plan to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes by establishing him in their 'puja ghar'. Lord Ganesha, also known as the Lord of Beginnings, is revered by one and all. It is believed that Lord Ganesha graces the Earth during this 10-day festival and brings happiness, wisdom, and prosperity to his devotees. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated to mark the birthday of Lord Ganesha.

If you are also planning to welcome Ganpati Bappa home this year then read on.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Puja Muhurat

On August 31, Lord Ganesha can be worshipped between 11:05 am to 01:38 pm. On this day, Ravi’s Yoga, favourable to carrying out auspicious work, is from 05:58 am to 12:12 am.

Ganesh Chaturthi: Do's and Don'ts of worshipping Ganpati idol

DO'S

Devotees can bring Ganpati home for 1.5 days, 3 days, 7 days, or 10 days.

Because Lord Ganpati is a guest in your home, food, water, or prasad should first be offered to him.

Devotees should prepare 'sattvik' food and offer it to the Ganpati idol first before consuming it.

Make sure the Ganpati idol you bring home is made of clay and that no artificial metallic tinted colour is used.

If there is no waterbody near your house, immerse the Ganpati idol in your home in a drum or a bucket.

DON'TS

Avoid eating onion and garlic after Ganpati sthapna.

Lord Ganesha should never be unattended at home. One family member should always be there with him.

Don't immerse the Ganpati idol before offering him aarti, puja, and prasad first.

Follow the shubh muhurat without any delay in the Ganpati Sthapna.

Avoid consuming meat and alcohol during this 10-day festival.