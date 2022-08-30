Karnataka HC refuses to stop Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Hubballi’s Idgah Maidan

Karnataka High Court - File Photo

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday night refused to interfere with the authorities’ decision to allow Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Hubbali Idgah Maidan in Karnataka. The court was hearing an urgent plea challenging the state government’s order of allowing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at Hubballi’s Eidgah Maidan.

The top court said that the ground has not been declared as a place of worship, and that the petitioner’s charge of violation of provisions of the Act of 1991 cannot be a ground to order status quo.

The petition seeking urgent hearing was filed just hours after the Supreme Court refused to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan and ordered status quo on land by both parties.