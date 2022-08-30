Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Karnataka HC refuses to stop Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Hubballi’s Idgah Maidan

The Karnataka High Court refused to interfere with the authorities’ decision to allow Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Hubbali Idgah Maidan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 11:46 PM IST

Karnataka HC refuses to stop Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Hubballi’s Idgah Maidan
Karnataka High Court - File Photo

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday night refused to interfere with the authorities’ decision to allow Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Hubbali Idgah Maidan in Karnataka. The court was hearing an urgent plea challenging the state government’s order of allowing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at Hubballi’s Eidgah Maidan.

The top court said that the ground has not been declared as a place of worship, and that the petitioner’s charge of violation of provisions of the Act of 1991 cannot be a ground to order status quo. 

The petition seeking urgent hearing was filed just hours after the Supreme Court refused to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan and ordered status quo on land by both parties.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
2023 Yamaha FZ-15 launched, can run on petrol and ethanol
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.