Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Bhubaneshwar artisan makes eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesh inside bottle

For Ganesh Chaturthi, a miniature artist from Bhubaneshwar created an eco-friendly Lord Ganesh statue inside a bottle. L. Eswar Rao, who is from the village of Jatni in the Khurda district, has used his imagination to select a special approach to wish the people Ganesh Chaturthi.

Rao told the news agency, "This time, I used a 350 ml bottle to create an eco-friendly Ganesha statue. I worked on this clay work of art for seven days. To make art in a bottle is difficult." In numerous places across the nation, Ganesh Chaturthi, which will start on August 31 this year, is celebrated with great enthusiasm and dedication. After two years of restrictions brought on by COVID, the celebration will resume in 2022.

This auspicious ten-day period, also known as Ganeshotsav, begins on Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. The Shukla Paksha of the month of Bhadrapada is the time when devotees of Lord Ganesh, the god of knowledge and fortune, celebrate his birth.

During this occasion, people bring Lord Ganesh idols inside their houses, conduct fasts, make mouthwatering foods, pray to the Lord, and follow rituals. In Chhattisgarh's Raipur, eco-friendly Ganesh idols have been created on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. An idol craftsman named Ravi Yadav told news agency that there is now a strong demand for idols.

Pasta, matchsticks, and incense sticks were among the five distinct types of idols we created. "We created a number of idols while taking into account our environment. According to another artisan, pasta, matchsticks, and other materials were used to make these "eco-friendly idols." Additionally, according to artist Rashi Yadav, twenty idols were created using sustainable materials.

